Friday, February 2, 2024
Police deploy 2,000 personnel for rerun in A'Ibom

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has deployed 2,000 personnel in Ikono, Ini and Ibiono Ibom local government areas of Akwa Ibom for the federal constituency by-election, scheduled for Feb. 3.


This is contained in a statement issued in Uyo on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Odiko Macdon.
Macdon said there would be restriction of movement from 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the affected local government areas, adding that only INEC staff members, health workers and security agents would be exempted.


He urged residents of the areas to come out to exercise their franchise without any fear of molestation or intimidation.
The police spokesman, however, warned perpetrators of violence to steer clear of the election venues or face the consequences of their actions. (NAN

by Isaiah Eka

Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
