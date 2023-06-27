Police deploy 12,000 for Sallah security in Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Police Command in Kaduna State, on Tuesday announced the deployment of 12,000 personnel to provide security during the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Garba gave the figure in Kaduna while addressing newsmen after a meeting of the police management team and Commanders.

“I don’t want record of any ugly incident during this sallah festivity.

“I want all the residents of Kaduna state to be law abiding, we don’t want any destruction during the festivity.

“Everybody must enjoy, so long as it does not affect other people’s right to also enjoy.”

Garba said he had warned all the commanders and divisional officers to ensure the festivity ended without any hitch.

“All the DPOs in all the LGAs are here, and we have warned them to ensure that they provide proper security and ensure the Ed-el-Kabir is celebrated without any hitch.”

The commissioner of police warned that the personnel will be decisive in dealing with miscreants across the state. (NAN)(nannews.ng)

