Police deny terrorists’ abduction of policemen in Borno

 Police on Friday denied media reports that terrorists abducted two policemen an attack at Magumeri Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police the state, Mr Abdu Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Maiduguri that the police was affected the attack.

“The story going round that the Police Divisional Office Magumeri was attacked, looted and burnt while two were abducted is true.

“The was attacked and none of the was abducted and detainees were released as erroneously claimed.

“The terrorists did loot drugs, but took away bed spreads, towels and outpatients chairs an unused small clinic. They also set fire on the surrounding grasses which did touch the building,’’ he said.

Umar explained that the terrorists suspected to be from a faction of the Islamic West Africa Province, also set a GSM tower ablaze and stole a generator.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Magumeri came under attack on Wednesday evening when a group of insurgents stormed the community many trucks. (NAN)

