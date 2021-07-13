Police deny killing 4 persons

The Command in Akwa Ibom has denied killing four persons in Oron Local Government Area of the .

The spokesman the command, SP Odiko Macdon, made the denial in a statement  he released to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Macdon said, “The attention of the Command in Akwa Ibom has drawn to some media publications alleging that four persons were killed at Oron by the .

the , the were on a specified assignment to effect the arrest of a wanted suspect.

“The said suspect raised  an alarm which led to an attack on the officers and an attempt to snatch their rifles from them.’’

Macdon explained that the officers resisted the attempt but in the ensuing struggle, three persons were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The police spokesman, however, said that one of them was dead while on admission.

He also  explained that during the struggle, the suspect escaped handcuff. (NAN)

