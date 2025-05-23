Police deny detaining social media influencer in A’Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it did not detain, Mrs Blossom Williams, an Akwa Ibom-based social media influencer and mother of three.

By Sunday Bassey

DSP Timfon John, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Friday.

It would be recalled that Williams was recently reported to have been detained by the police at the instance of Daniel Eyakenyi, the state Deputy Governor’s son.

Reports also had it that the social media influencer was detained because of her advocacy for good governance and the empowerment of communities in Oron Nation.

Meanwhile, John said that the command was not aware of such detention, saying: ”We are not aware of such detention for now”

A source close to William’s family told newsmen in Uyo on Friday that the social media influencer, who was currently pregnant, was forcefully taken into custody on her way to the hospital.

The source described the detention as not only politically motivated, but an abuse of power.(NAN)