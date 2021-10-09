Police deny arrest of 7 soldiers in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Zamfara State Police Command has debunked a fake news trending in the social media that seven serving soldiers of the Nigerian Army were arrested by the command for their involvement in banditry.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu made available to the press on Saturday.

Shehu declared that the story is a fake news, adding that there are no records at the moment that indicates arrest of any member of the military as being speculated in Social media.

He therefore urged members of the public

to disregard the news, while equally warning members of the press and other social media users to seek clarifications from appropriate authorities on any information that comes their way before going on air.

He said,”The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a fake news trending on social media platforms with regards to the arrest of Seven (7) Serving Soldiers of the Nigerian Army by the Command for being deeply involved in banditry activities in Zamfara State.

“The Command wishes to debunk the story and further make it categorically clear that, records at the moment indicates no arrest of any member of the Military as being speculated in Social media.

“The Command therefore enjoins members of the public to discontenance the fake news and further warns against spreading fake and unsubstantiated information, as any person or group found will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Members of the Press and other social media users are urged to seek clarifications from appropriate authorities on any information that comes their way before going on air.”

