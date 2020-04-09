Police denies freeing suspect who allegedly defiled 3-year old girl in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command, has denied allegation by one Zuwaira Aminu Ibrahim of Kauran- Namoda local government, that it released a suspect, Kabiru Nasiru, who allegedly raped a three-year old girl.

Mrs Aminu allegedly made the allegation through a Hausa Morning Programme of the Voice of America, “Domin Iyali”.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Shehu Mohammed on Thursday, said the woman, in a recorded interview, “accused the Police in Kaura Namoda of releasing a suspect, one Kabiru Nasiru AKA KB, who allegedly defiled her three (3) year old daughter and the case brought to Police station for investigation.

“To set the record straight, cases of this magnitude are non bailable offences and beyond the jurisdiction of the Divisional Police to handle. Therefore, the suspect has not been released by the Police.

“The fact of what happened was that, on 24th March, 2020, one Aminu Ibrahim “M” of Sabuwar Kaura in Kaura Namoda LGA reported to Divisional Police Station Kaura, accusing one Kabiru Nasiru of the same address of defiling his three (3) year old daughter at a hidden place, inside the area.

“The Police, on receiving the report, swung into action by taking the victim to the hospital for medical examination and treatment. All efforts made to arrest the suspect was not successful until 26th March, 2020, when the Police apprehended the suspect and commenced his interrogation.

“The suspect and the complainant had since been transferred to the State CID Gusau for discreet investigation after which he will be charged to Court for Prosecution,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police described the allegation as “unfounded and a calculated attempt to tarnish the good image of the police that has already been acknowledged by members of the public.”

He further urged members of the public to discountenance the allegation and also called on VOA to always endeavor to balance any information that comes its way.