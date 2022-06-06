Police decorate new officers in Nasarawa State

By Sunday John

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Mr Adesina Soyemi, has decorated 100 promoted officers in the state with new ranks.



Speaking at the occasion on Monday in Lafia, the commissioner commended Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba-Alkali for recognising the hard work among the personnel.



Soyemi said that the 100 personnel who were from different divisions were promoted to various ranks for their commitment to toward security in the state.



He said that one officer was promoted from Chief Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 27 ASP to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and 72 Inspectors to ASP.

He explained that police personnel were really doing a lot towards securing the state and “that is why Nasarawa State is the safest in North-Central region of the country.



“The IGP recognised the effort we are making that is why the number of promoted officers in Nasarawa State are many.



“Any officer with disciplinary issue in his file cannot be promoted to the next rank.”



The commissioner, therefore, congratulated the beneficiaries and charged them to do more to justify their promotions.



in an interview with newsmen, Mr Anietie Eyoh, who was decorated as ACP expressed gratitude to IGP for finding him worthy for the promotion.



He promised to always put in his best to ensure that crime is reduced drastically in the country.



Also, DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer in the state who was promoted from ASP to DSP, dedicated the promotion to God for guiding him.



He explained that some of his mates in services had unfortunately died, some could not be promoted due to disciplinary issues but God had kept him.



The command spokesperson, therefore, promised to continue to serve the nation to the best of his ability and keep it safe and united. (NAN)

