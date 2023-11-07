Police decorate 82 senior officers with new ranks in Kebbi

…..Police decorate 82 senior officers with new ranks

By Ibrahim Bello

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Kebbi, have decorated two new Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and 80 other Senior Police Officers with their new ranks.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Chris Aimionowane, who decorated the officers in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, said the promotions followed the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and approval by the Police Service Commission.

He congratulated the newly-promoted officers on behalf of the IGP and charged them to be more committed in discharging their duties.

Aimionowane urged the officers to consider their promotions as a recognition of their hard work and dedication to duty, as well as a motivation and additional responsibility.

He equally advised them to be disciplined and loyal to constituted authority to deserve more promotions while in the Force.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, DCP Ali Yusuf thanked the Almighty Allah for sparing their lives with sound health to witness the “memorable day”.

He further expressed their profound gratitude to the IGP and the police service commission for graciously recommending and approving their promotions and promised that the officers would redouble their efforts in discharging their responsibilities optimally.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Nura Fingila, applauded the tremendous successes recorded by the CP in his determination to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality.

He also commended the CP’s open-door policy and civility to the members of the public as well as visibility policing approach across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decorated officers included two ACPs who were elevated to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to the rank of ACP, and two Superintendent of Police (SPs) to the rank of CSP.

Others are one DSP promoted to the rank of SP, and 76 ASPs to DSPs. (NAN)

