Police declare 21-year-old lady missing in Delta

The Police Command in Delta says one Miss Stephine Oghenevoke has been reported missing in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Edafe Bright, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

He said that the 21-year-old lady left home on July 19 for work at Okumagba Estate in Warri South council area and had since not returned home.

“One Oghenevoke, aged 21 (f) of Okumagba Estate has been reported missing.

“She is 5ft tall, dark in complexion, no tribal mark and speaks Pidgin English and Urhobo languages fluently.

“The victim left home on July 19, 2021 at about 0820hrs to work at Okumagba Estate and has not returned since then.

“All efforts made to trace her whereabouts have proved abortive,” he said.

Bright urged anyone with useful information on Oghenevoke’s whereabouts to contact the ‘B’ Division, Warri; PPRO’s office, Asaba or the nearest police station. (NAN)

