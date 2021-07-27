Police declare 21-year-old lady missing in Delta

The Police Command in Delta says one Miss Stephine Oghenevoke has reported missing in Warri South Local Government Area the state.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) the command, DSP Edafe Bright, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday in Warri.

He said that the 21-year- lady left home July 19 for at Okumagba Estate in Warri South council area and had since not returned home.

“One Oghenevoke, aged 21 (f) Okumagba Estate has reported missing.

“She is 5ft tall, dark in complexion, no tribal mark and speaks Pidgin English and Urhobo languages fluently.

“The victim left home July 19, 2021 at about 0820hrs to at Okumagba Estate and has not returned since then.

“All efforts made to trace her whereabouts proved abortive,” he said.

Bright urged anyone with useful information on Oghenevoke’s whereabouts to contact the ‘B’ Division, Warri; PPRO’s office, Asaba or the nearest . (NAN) 

