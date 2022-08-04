Police declare 2 wanted over alleged terrorism in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The police command in Delta has declared one Francis Odiakose and one Christopher Odiakose wanted for alleged terrorism, attempted murder and other crimes.

The spokesman for the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Warri.Edafe said that a warrant of arrest had been issued against the suspects, by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Asaba.He urged members of the public to arrest and hand them over to the nearest police station, if seen.Edafe said that the suspects were declared wanted also for offences bordering on conspiracy and cultism.The other alleged offences are causing grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.“

The Delta Police command has declared Francis Odiakose and Christopher Odiakose wanted on C.R.O Form 5 issued by the state command.“If seen, members of the public should, please, arrest and hand them over to the nearest Police Station or to the Office of the Commissioner of Police,” he urged.Edafe said that the public could also contact the state Police Public Relations Office through phone numbers 0915 557 0008 and 0915 557 0007, or the command’s control room number 0803 668 4974.“Handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to their arrest,” Edafe said. (NAN)

