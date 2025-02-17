Police declare 2 wanted for alleged conspiracy, murder in Delta

The Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force, has declared two persons wanted in connection with alleged murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

By Deborah Coker

The Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force, has declared two persons wanted in connection with alleged murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tijani Momoh, identified the suspects as Christopher Odiakose and Leonard Happy of Ogwashi-Uku community in Delta.

Momoh said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, that AIG Arungwa Nwazue in charge of Edo and Delta, declared the two persons wanted.

He explained that they were declared wanted for crimes they allegedly committed on Dec. 24, 2024, in Otulu, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta.

The spokesman said a reward of N500,000 would be given to any person or group of persons, who provide useful information leading to the arrest of any of the wanted persons.

He said that a warrant for apprehension of the suspects had been duly obtained from the relevant authority, as well as a motion exparte filed in the High Court of Justice, Edo.

According to him, this is pursuant to Section 4 of the Police Act 2020 as amended.

‘’The suspects are part of a terror group that has been terrorising Otulu, Ogwashi-Uku, causing a serious security crisis within the community.

‘’If seen, they are to be arrested and handed over to the nearest Police Station or to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City.

“You can also call the designated Police hotline – 08038059618.

“The general public is advised to exercise caution and not to engage the suspects directly, as they may be armed and dangerous,’’ Momoh added. (NAN)