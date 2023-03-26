Police debunk report of arson by protesters in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police in Ebonyi said no house was burnt during Saturday’s protest in Ishiagu community, Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some media outfits had reported that the palace of the traditional ruler, Moses Ngele was razed by the protesters.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya told NAN on Sunday that calm has been restored to the community.

“There was a protest by women of the community due to the death of one Arinze suspected to be killed by gunmen.

“The women barricaded the roads, burnt tyres and vandalised some properties at the palace,” she said.

The PPRO said that the protesters complained that leaders and prominent people in the community have been indifferent to the issue.

Mr Emmanuel Orji, a native of the community, said the protest staged by women from various villages which make up the community, was largely peaceful. (NAN)