Police, Customs investigate customs officers’ death in Kano

The Kano Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has launched an investigation into the death of Mr Abdullahi Magaji, a serving officer at the customs headquarters in Abuja.

Magaji was a resident of resided of Farm Centre Quarters, Kano.

The Area Controller of Customs, Kan/Jigawa, Dauda Chana, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Monday that incident occurred on Sunday.

He said the deceased died at his residence in located in Tarauni Local Government Area.

He explained that the customs and police have been authorised to jointly conduct an intensive investigation to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

The authorities are appealing to residents, especially neighbours of the deceased, to come forward with reliable information to aid in the apprehension of those involved in the killing.

NAN reports that the Kano State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, adding that that a full-scale investigation has been initiated. (NAN)