Police Council confirms Mohammed Adamu as IGP

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed,mni has been confirmed by the Council of State, as the new Inspector General of police,according a report by Channelstv.com

The report said his confirmation was announced at the police council meeting today which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Mohammed was appointed in the acting capacity on January 15, succeeding the former IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

President Buhari had asked Mr Idris to hand over to Mr Adamu following his retirement from service at the age of 60.

Mr Mohammed’s appointment brought to an end the controversy surrounding the retirement of Mr Idris as there were speculations then that President Buhari might extend his tenure.