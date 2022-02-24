Police Constables to Inspectors to get new uniforms quarterly

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate resuscitation of the quarterly issuance of uniforms and other accoutrements to some cadres of the Nigeria Police Force.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement he issued in Abuja.

He stated that Baba approved the distribution of the items to members of the Inspectorate, Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and Constable Cadres in the Force.

Adejobi added that the uniforms, kits and other accoutrements were recently procured for various zones, commands and formations for onward issuance to personnel of the Force.

He stated that the approval was in furtherance of on-going efforts by the police to engender reforms and evolve a new people friendly police.

According to him, the issuance of the new uniforms and accoutrements is a continuous exercise and free of charge to all Inspectors and members of the Rank-and-File of the Force.

Adejobi said provisions had been made for the continuous procurement of the items in the Police budget.

He urged police personnel to imbibe the habit of proper and clean appearance at all times to uphold the sanctity, aura and professionalism of the noble profession.

He stated that efforts were in top gear to continually improve on the condition of service of all personnel of the Force across board.

Adejobi also stated that Baba had approved the creation of First Aid Unit to be domiciled in the Nigeria Police Medical Service, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Baba also approved the inclusion of advanced First Aid Training to substitute the basic training available in the Nigeria Police Training Curriculum.

Adejobi stated that the Police, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross was holding a train-the-trainers workshop for personnel of the newly-created unit.

He stated that the personnel would be deployed to all Commands and Formations to train cadets and recruits at the various police training institutions.

He added that the establishment of the First Aid Unit would enhance the capacity of the Police Emergency Response System.

The police spokesman pledged the unwavering commitment of the Force’s leadership to bequeathing to the nation, a professional, dependable and responsive policing system. (NAN)

