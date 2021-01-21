Police congratulate new NDLEA boss, Gen. Marwa, on new appointment

The Nigerian Police on Thursday, congratulated the new Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Gen. Buba Marwa, on his recent appointment.

CSP Ebere Amaraizu, National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), gave the congratulatory message in a statement issued in Enugu.

Amaraizu expressed confidence that Marwa’s appointment would help to strengthen the partnership between his Agency and the Nigeria Police through POCACOV initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

He said, “We are hoping to see a more robust synergy between POCACOV and NDLEA in ongoing police nationwide campaign against substance/drug abuse and cultism as well as violence and other vices.

“The advent of the new NDLEA Chairman and with his pedigree as a policing actor and the capacity he had served even as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse will be an added advantage in this direction’’.

Amaraizu noted that the police would collaborate effectively with NDLEA commands throughout the country in its youths/children engagement in order to achieve “self discovery and positive lifestyle’’.

“The problem is that the youths needed to discover themselves and the potentials in them because the future belongs to those who know the beauty of it.

“Self discovery activities offer the platform of value reorientation, engagement and strategic leadership direction thereby discouraging their involvement in substance/drug abuse and cultism.

“It is aimed at making them come to terms with the realities on ground which will make it impossible for any person to deceive and enlist them into crime and criminality,’’ he added. (NAN)