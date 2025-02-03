Police confirms enforcement of vehicle insurance policy in Rivers 

The Police Command in Rivers, has commenced the enforcement of the Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Policy for vehicles across the state, the News Agency of Nigeria

By Desmond Ejibas

The Police Command in Rivers, has commenced the enforcement of the Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Policy for vehicles across the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed this development to NAN in an interview in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Iringe-Koko explained that the enforcement began on Feb. 1, in line with the directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to police commands nationwide.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has already instructed officers to maintain the highest level of professionalism and integrity throughout the enforcement process.

She added that the commissioner had also warned against misconduct by officers, emphasising that severe sanctions would be applied to those who fail to adhere to the directives.

”Vehicle owners therefore are urged to obtain their Third-Party Insurance cover without delay,” she advised.

She disclosed that the enforcement team, include the Divisional Traffic Officers (DTOs), members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and officials from the Rivers Board of Internal Revenue.(NAN)(