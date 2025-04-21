Police confirm thugs stab man to death in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed a stabbing incident that resulted to the death of a community member, Mohammed Abo’ore in the Fadikpe area of Minna.

By Rita Iliya

The Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, Waisu Abiodun, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said that the victim was assisting members of vigilance group in apprehending miscreants who were smoking cannabis in the area.

Abiodun added that during an arrest attempt, one of the suspects, Nura Buhari, stabbed Abo’ore with scissors and escaped.

He noted that Abo’ore was rushed to General Hospital Minna, where he was pronounced dead.

He said one suspect, Abdullahi Rabiu, was arrested and is currently under investigation and assisting the police with further information to help track the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, a resident of the area who preferred anonymity, said the deceased was a driver with one of the new generation banks.

He said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, adding that the deceased was known for promoting peace in the community. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)