Police confirm release of Sani Toro, 2 others  

June 21, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Police Command in Bauchi State has confirmed the release of  the former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Toro, Garba Yila, former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles  and Alhaji Isa Jah  by their abductors.

The Spokesman of the Command SP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed their release to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday, said no details yet on how they were released.

A close associate of Toro, Mr Aliyu Gumau, also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  that all of them were released this morning around 5 am.

“They were returned to Abuja to rest and have some medical examination but they are in good health, we appreciate Allah for that.

“They have since been reunited with their families in Bauchi,” he said

NAN reports that the trio were abducted on Saturday while coming back from a wedding in Abuja around Akwanga in Nasarawa State.(NAN)