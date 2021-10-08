Police confirm release of Permanent Secretary in Niger

 The Command in Niger has confirmed the release Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Ministry Transport along with his grandson, Faisal Ibrahim.

Garba and Ibrahim were kidnapped by gunmen at Zungeru town Wushishi Government Area the state on Oct. 2.

Mr Monday Kuryas, Commissioner in the state, confirmed the release the victims in an interview with the Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna.

NAN reports gunmen kidnapped Garba and his grandson after a wedding ceremony at Zungeru.

Kuryas said the victims were at about 22:00 hours and dropped along Government Day Secondary School, Zungeru.

The Commissioner said victims have since reunited with their family.

He called for more from residents through reliable information would aid in apprehending miscreants in the society.(NAN)

