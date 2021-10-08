Police confirm release of Permanent Secretary in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the release of Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport along with his grandson, Faisal Ibrahim.

Garba and Ibrahim were kidnapped by gunmen at Zungeru town of Wushishi Local Government Area of the state on Oct. 2.

Mr Monday Kuryas, Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the release of the victims in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna.

NAN reports that gunmen kidnapped Garba and his grandson after a wedding ceremony at Zungeru.

Kuryas said that the victims were released at about 22:00 hours and dropped along Government Day Secondary School, Zungeru.

The Commissioner said that victims have since reunited with their family.

He called for more support from residents through reliable information that would aid in apprehending miscreants in the society.(NAN)

