Police confirm release of abducted businessman in A’Ibom

The Police in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the release of an abducted businessman, Mr Akpan Essien, in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Wednesday.

NAN reports that Essien was abducted on Oct. 19 at his business premises at 7:30p.m in the evening at Etebi street in Eket.

“Yes, we are aware that the businessman, Essien was released by his abductors,” he said.

A source who does not want his name mentioned also said that Essien was released on Oct. 27.

He said that he was held by his abductors for eight days before his release.

The source said Essien secured his freedom after the payment of N50 million as ransom to his abductors.

” Essien was released to the family on Parrot Island Creek between Oron and Calabar towards Bakassi Peninsula,” he said.

He said that Essien was receiving medical attention in a private hospital in the state. (NAN)

