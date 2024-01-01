Monday, January 1, 2024
Police confirm passengers abduction in Cross River

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Police in Cross River have confirmed the abduction of some passengers around Nde 3 Corners Akparabong Junction in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.

The passengers, who were on a transit, were said to have been ambushed by gunmen who shot at their vehicles, injuring three while unspecified number was taken away by the gunmen.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo who gave the confirmation, however, declined to give details of the attack, but said the incident occurred on Sunday.

Ugbo said efforts were on to secure the release of the abducted passengers and also ensure no repeat of the incident in the area.

A resident of the community, Mr James Ese, said the three injured persons were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Ese said that the Akparabong Junction had become a nightmare for motorists and commuters in the last three weeks.

While alleging herdsmen to be responsible for the almost daily attack on the road, he called on security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities.

“We want the police to rise up to the challenge and end this menace to passengers in the last three weeks.

“This particular area of the Nde 3 Corners Akparabong Junction has become a bloodbath spot owing to kidnapping activities with over four deaths, including a baby, recorded this past weeks,” he said.(NAN)

