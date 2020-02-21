Police confirm palace guard’s killing in Plateau

The Police in Plateau have confirmed the killing of a palace guard of the Mishkaham Mangu, Da John Horse, by gunmen.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the guard, Wetle Gwana, was waylaid and killed by assailants on his way home in Arlohom village, 3 kilometers away from the Chief’s palace in Mangu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the incident to NAN said that investigation had commenced to track down the perpetrators of the act.

Ubah said that security personnel had been deployed to the deceased’s village and Mangu town to avert breakdown of law and order.

“We received a distress call on Thursday evening that the guard was killed around his house in Arlohop village near Mangu town by gunmen.

“In response, our men were deployed to the village to comb the area and track down the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“On Friday morning, the Commissioner of Police deployed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, to Mangu town to ensure calm in the area.

“Everywhere is calm now, with our officers and other security operatives in Artohom village and Mangu town where the deceased worked,’’ Ubah said.

He appealed to the people of the town and the area to maintain restraint and go about their normal businesses without fear as efforts were being made to arrest the killers.

The Chairman of Mangu Local Government, Mr Lawrence Danat, also called for calm.

Danat described the killing of Gwana as “wicked’ and “uncalled for” considering the consistent plea and awareness for peaceful coexistence.

“Mangu people are peace loving and will not fall to any temptation to cause unrest,’’ he said.

He advised security operatives to ensure that killers of the palace guard were tracked and arrested to face the wrath of the law. (NAN)