Police confirm officer killed in IMN attack

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has confirmed that a security operative was killed in a violent attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She said 19 suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack, which took place around the Banex Plaza area of Wuse 2 in Abuja.

Adeh stated that at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday, the command received a distress call about a violent assault on security personnel by members of the proscribed IMN.

She said members of the group were armed with firearms, cutlasses, catapults, sticks, stones, petrol bombs, and other lethal weapons.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, police and security personnel encountered intense gunfire from the attackers, resulting in serious injuries to three security operatives.

“They were promptly transported to the National Hospital, where one was pronounced dead,” she said.

Adeh confirmed that normalcy had been restored in the area while investigations were ongoing to ensure all perpetrators were brought to justice.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Ajao Adewale, had condemned the unprovoked attack on security operatives by members of the proscribed group.

The CP stated that steps were being taken to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act, warning that attacks on security operatives would not be tolerated.

Adewale urged FCT residents to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and report suspicious activities to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, or 08028940883. (NAN)