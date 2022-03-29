Police confirm no life lost in Enugu shooting

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Command in Enugu State says no life was lost in the early morning shooting that occurred around New Market area within Enugu metropolis on Monday.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the incident took place at Odegba Street on Iva Valley Road in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the two victims involved in the yet-to-be identified gunmen attack on a commercial bus were responding to treatment in an unnamed hospital.

“The victims are responding to treatment at the hospital where they were promptly taken to by police operatives that swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident.

“Investigation has been launched to fish out the fleeing miscreants,” the police spokesman said.

It was gathered that the yet-to-be identified armed gunmen, who attacked the passengers alleged to be traders in a commercial bus, are believed to be implementing the Monday sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The passengers were said to have left their homes early to attend to their businesses when the bullets started raining on the commercial bus conveying them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

