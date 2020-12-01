Police confirm murder of 1 in Delta community

The Delta Police Command has confirmed the murder of an unidentified young man by gunmen in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this to newsmen on Tuesday in a cell phone conversation in Warri.

Onovwakpoyeya who could not confirm if it was a cult related issue, however, said

that the police had commenced investigation to apprehend the suspects.

The command’s spokesperson said that the incident happened on Sunday night at Ovwian community.