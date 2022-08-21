Police confirm killing of suspected motorcycle thief in Ilesa, Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun on Sunday, confirmed the killing of a suspected notorious motorcycle thief in Ilesa area of the state by a mob.

SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police spokesperson, in a statement, said the body of the deceased was removed after it was found on Ijebu-Jesa Road on Sunday .

“Today at about 8:30a.m, the police received information that one Loni ‘m’, surname unknown, was found dead at Iretiayo, along Ijebu-Jesa Road Ilesa.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased, who during his life time happened to be a thief that specialises in stealing motorcycles in Ilesa, was killed by a mob while allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle parked by the road side.

“A team of police detectives that visited the scene, took photographs of the corpse and evacuated it.

“The corpse was later deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital mortuary in IleIles.” She said.

Opalola, however, said no suspect had been arrested yet and that preliminary investigation is ongoing (NAN)

