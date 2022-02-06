Police confirm killing of suspected cultist in Ilorin

The Police Command in Kwara, on Sunday, confirmed the killing of a suspected cultist in Ilorin and arrest of three others.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ajayi Okasami, the arrest followed the killing of another suspected cultist by a rival cult group on Emir road, Ilorin, on Saturday.

“A report of sporadic shootings by suspected cultists was received by the Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere, Ilorin, around Total Filling Station, on Feb. 5 at about 2035 hours (9.35 p.m.).

“On arrival at the scene, detectives from both the division and the anti-cultism team dispatched by the commissioner of police were faced with an unidentified body of a young man lying in the pool of his blood, having been shot by suspected cultists.

“Three suspects were arrested, while one motorcycle and one tricycle used by the suspected cultists were also recovered.

“The commissioner of police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the case and all other cult-related cases in the state,” Okasami said.

He said the CP had ordered a 24-hour aggressive patrol of Ilorin metropolis, while also soliciting for the cooperation of everyone in the police’s effort at ensuring peace.

“Parents and guardians are advised to monitor the activities of their wards and ask their children questions when in doubt of their dealings, when necessary.

“The CP reiterated his commitment to ensuring safety and security of lives and property of citizens and residents of Kwara,” he said.(NAN)

