Police confirm killing of suspected cult member in Osogbo

June 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Police Command on , confirmed the killing of a cult member by a rival gang in Osogbo on Sunday.
A statement by SP Yemisi Opalola, the police command’s spokesperson , said that the was shot and killed at the Sasa Area in Osogbo.

Opalola said that the corpse of the had been deposited at the morgue of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, while a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.
She said that investigation into the matter was , while efforts was intensified to arrest the remaining members of the gang.
The News Agency of (NAN) learnt that the cult member was chased from Ibokun axis to Sasa Area in Osogbo, by some rival cultists on at 6:00pm.
It was also learnt that the gun (short gun) the deceased had in his possession was picked up by his killers, after he was shot.

NAN was also informed that the rivalry that led to the killings wa a supremacy battle between the Aye and Eyie confraternities.


A occurred at Oke-Ayepe, Osogbo, on Thursday where a barber was killed by cult members. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,