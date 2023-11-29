Police confirm killing of security Man, arrest suspect

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the killing of a 25-year-old security man, identified as Solomon, during a fight with a friend.

The command`s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

He said, “Yes, it happened. The suspect has been arrested and taken into custody.

“The corpse has been deposited in the hospital mortuary and investigation into the case is ongoing”.

NAN reports that the security man died after being stabbed at Langbasa, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the incident happened on Sunday evening during discussion with some friends on same street the deceased lived.

The sources said that the discussion led to a heated argument between him and his friend, identified as Muhammed, which degenerated into a fight.

The source said that Muhammed allegedly got a sharp object, with which he stabbed Solomon on the chest, resulting to his bleeding.

“He fell immediately and started bleeding. The moment some of the friends present at the spot saw what happened, they took to their heels, including Mohammed.

“Solomon after bleeding for a while on the spot later became unconscious. He was later rushed to the hospital by some people in the area.

“On getting to the hospital, the doctor on duty confirmed him dead on arrival,” a source said. By Moses Omorogieva(NAN)

