Police confirm killing of Ex-Oyo Commissioner’s wife

June 25, 2021



The Police Command in Oyo State, has confirmed the killing of Mrs Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local and Chieftancy Matters, in the state by unknown gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mrs Odetomi was shot dead on Friday in her residence at Ashi, Bodija Area of Ibadan, when unknown gunmen invaded her house.

The Police Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text sent to NAN in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the deceased, aged 66, died immediately after being shot.

“Updates on Investigations would be provided in due course,” he said. (NAN)

