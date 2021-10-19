Police confirm killing of Estate Agent during church service in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of an Ilorin-based Estate Agent, Sina Babarinde.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said that the deceased was reportedly shot dead by some unknown gunmen during a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Word Parish, Basin Road, Ilorin.

According to him, the incident happened during the 7:00 am church service of the RCCG.

“Late Sina Babarinde was called on phone and as he walked out of the church to receive the call, the sound of gun shots rented the air, which drew the attention of the congregation.

“As at the time the congregation got out of the church to see what was happening, it was discovered that the estate agent was already in the pool of his own blood.

“It was discovered that he was shot on the head.”

The PPRO said that the commissioner of Police, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo, has directed discreet investigation into the matter.

He added that the shells of the bullet used in killing the deceased have been recovered.

“The corpse has been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary for postmortem.

“People should not entertain any fear as the Police and other security agencies are working towards unraveling the situation surrounding the incident.

“This is towards arresting the perpetrators and ensuring that security of lives and property of our people are well protected,” Ajayi, said.

He also said that men of the operatives have already been deployed to strategic places in the metropolis, including worship centres to prevent such reoccurrence. (NAN)

