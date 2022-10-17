Police confirm killing of cop by colleague in Abia

By Sam Oditah

The Police Command in Abia has confirmed the shooting to death of one Insp. Samuel Ugor by a colleague, following an argument.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Godfrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Umuahia on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the policemen were attached to the lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa South constituency in the state Assembly, Chief Ginger Onwusibe.

Ogbonna said that the incident occurred on Saturday and investigation had commenced into the matter.

The command spokesman described the incident as unfortunate and condemnable, adding that “the policemen are from SPU Base 15, Anambra, but attached to the legislator.”

According to Ogbonna, the erring policeman is in custody, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

“The case is under investigation by SCID to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident,” he further said. (NAN)

