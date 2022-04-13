Police confirm killing  of businessman in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Niger Police command has confirmed the killing of one Hassan Shehu, a businessman at Kure market, by gunmen in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command spokesman, stated in Minna on Wednesday that on April 12 at about 5 p.m., a distress call was received that a male lifeless body was found at an apartment in Tudun-Fulani area of Bosso Local Government Area, Minna.He said that the police operatives attached to Bosso Division were drafted to the scene and discovered the body.

He also said that the victim was later identified as one Hassan Shehu, 28, a businessman at Kure market, Minna.He explained that preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased was stabbed dead on the neck and that he was invited to the area by one Bashir, presently at large, to sell some gold items to the deceased.

According to him, the case is under investigation as effort is being intensified to apprehend the suspect.(NAN)

