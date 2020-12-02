Police confirm killing of ACP in Calabar

December 2, 2020 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Politics, Project, Security 0



The Police Command in Cross River has confirmed the  killing  of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Egbe Edum, by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday in Calabar.

 

The command`s Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the death in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ugbo said that the deceased, who came into the state to see his family, was killed with an axe by the gunmen on the Murtala Mohammed Highway.

 

NAN reports that the deceased was the Commander of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron 73 in Magumeri, Borno.(NAN)

Tags: , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*