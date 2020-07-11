Police confirm killing of 7 over mining sites’ compensation in Benue community

July 11, 2020 News Editor Crime & Police, News, Project 0

Share the news

The Command in on Saturday, confirmed the of seven persons in Chembe Community of Logo Local Government Area following disagreement over compensation fund for mining sites in the community.

This was contained in a statement  signed by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, and made available in Makurdi.

The Police also dismissed allegations on various social media platforms that “suspected herdsmen” were behind the attack.

According to the statement, a company had discovered “precious stones” within the community and decided to compensate the locals for onward mining of the stones.

It further stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the crisis started within the community over who would benefit from the compensation fund.

“The crises at Logo has nothing to to with herders and farmers as speculated in the social media. It is a disagreement over benefits from mining proceeds.

“It was gathered that a mining  company paid an amount of money to Chembe community as compensation for the mining sites, but members of the community disagreed over the rightful owners of the sites and this led to a fight that claimed seven lives.

“Investigation is still in progress,” the statement said (NAN)


Share the news
Tags: , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*