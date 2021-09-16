Police confirm killing of 4 in alleged cult clash in Benue

No fewer than four persons were killed in a clash between rival cult groups in Gboko Local Government Area, Benue, on Wednesday.



An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that two rival cult groups had engaged in a supremacy battle of control of the area and this had resulted in the death of the four believed to be members of the cult groups.



DSP Sewuese Anene, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the killings via a text message when contacted on Thursday, said that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.

She added that investigation was ongoing and those found culpable would be prosecute after completion of police investigation.

(NAN)

