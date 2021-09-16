Police confirm killing of 4 in alleged cult clash in Benue

No fewer than four persons were in a clash between rival cult groups in Gboko Local Area, Benue, on Wednesday.


An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said two rival cult groups had engaged in a supremacy battle control the area and this had resulted in the death the four believed to be members of the cult groups.


DSP Sewuese Anene, the Police ’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the killings via a text message when contacted on Thursday, said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.
She added investigation was ongoing and those found culpable would be prosecute after completion police investigation.
(NAN)

