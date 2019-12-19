Police confirm kidnapping of District Head, 4 others in Kaduna state

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the Kidnapping of Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar (Sarkin Kudu), the District Head of Birnin Gwari and Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, former education secretary of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area on Dec. 18 in Kaduna state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo comfirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Sabo said the command had received information of two separate unfortunate incidents of kidnapping through DPOs of Buruku and Sabon Tasha respectively.

He said, “on Dec. 18 at about 1430hours unknown gunmen in Military Uniform intercepted a commuting vehicle along Birnin Gwari Road by unguwan Yako and consequently Kidnapped two occupants to unknown destination.”

He identified the victims as Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar (Sarkin Kudu), the district head of Birnin Gwari and Alhaji Ibrahim Musa,former education secretary of Birnin Gwari LGA.

He also disclosed that similar unfortunate incident of kidnapping was recorded at Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA where three persons namely; Jonathan Obi, Joakin Obi and Benjamin Obi all of the same address were kidnapped around 0200hours of Thursday (today) by Suspected hoodlums to unknown destination.

“On receipt of the information, Police Operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping, SARS and the IRT were immediately drafted to the two areas.

“The entire bush around the two areas have been thoroughly combed with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits to face justice,” he said.

Sabo added that the Command is deeply saddened by these unfortunate incidents and is doing everything possible to apprehend the culprits and rescue the victims unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga is calling on general public not to be deterred by these incidents as the Command is already on top of the situation to ensure that the victims are safely rescued.

“And also to ensure that the yuletide season is peacefully celebrated without apprehension.

“He equally solicits the support and understanding of the people particularly at a time like this,” Sabo said. (NAN)