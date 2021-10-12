Police confirm kidnap of students at Catholic school in Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna State Tuesday confirmed the abduction of yet to be ascertained number of by gunmen from St. Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the situated in Kagoma Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Area, is a seminary belonging to the Catholic Church.

According to eye witnesses, the gunmen invaded the Monday night, shooting sporadically before abducting the

When contacted for comments, the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development, adding that investigations were ongoing and details would be made available later. (NAN)

