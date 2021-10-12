Police confirm kidnap of students at Catholic school in Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna State on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of yet to be ascertained number of students by gunmen from St. Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school situated in Kagoma Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government Area, is a seminary belonging to the Catholic Church.

According to eye witnesses, the gunmen invaded the school on Monday night, shooting sporadically before abducting the students

When contacted for comments, the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development, adding that investigations were ongoing and details would be made available later. (NAN)

