Police confirm kidnap of Special Adviser on LG to Nasarawa governor

The Nasarawa Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Mr John Mamma, Special Adviser (SA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development.

Ramhan Nansel, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed on Sunday in Lafia.

According to Nansel, the SA was abducted in his country home, Dari village of Kokona Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Saturday night.

The PPRO said that based on the information available to them, about 10 unknown gunmen stormed the SA’s house around 8:00p.m on Saturday and abducted him.

“The kidnappers stormed his compound and began shooting sporadically before whisking him to an unknown destination,” the Police spokesperson said.

Nansel said that Police Commissioner, Bola Longe had directed the Divisional Police Officer in the area and the Area Commandant to mobilise and comb the bush to ensure the victim was rescued unhurt.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to furnish the police with relevant information that would lead to the rescue of the victim and apprehension of the kidnappers. (NAN).