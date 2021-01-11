Police confirm kidnap of prominent Ekiti petroleum dealer, Akinbami

Gunmen on Sunday night reportedly kidnapped a prominent petroleum dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The Police Command in Ekiti State, on Monday, confirmed the abduction of the businessman and said that a manhunt had been launched with the collaboration of other security agencies to rescue Akinbami and apprehend his abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinbami was said to have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday night at about 9:00pm at one of his filling stations located along Ado Ekiti – Ijan Ekiti road, close to the Odo Ado Divisional Police Headquarters.