Police confirm kidnap of passenger by gunmen in Osun

July 6, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Police in on Tuesday confirmed the kidnapping of a traveller in  Ede town, near Imesi-Ile in Obokun Local Area of the state.

The Police Public Officer in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo, said the victim was kidnapped by gunmen on Monday evening.

According Opalola, the interstate bus which the victim boarded Ekiti was forcefully stopped by the gunmen in Ede town, a border between Ekiti and .

The PPRO said while other passengers in the bus had the opportunity to escape into the bush, the victim was unlucky and was kidnapped.

Opalola, however, said that the identity  of the kidnapped person had yet to known.

She said the police tactical and local vigilantes were already on the trail of the kidnappers.

Opalola said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, had equally directed police tactical to ensure the kidnappers were arrested. (NAN)

