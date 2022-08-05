Police confirm kidnap of four travelers in Ondo State

Alaba-Olusola Oke

Police in Ondo State on Friday confirmed the kidnap of four Ikare-Akoko chiefs on Owo/Ikare Road on Thursday.

The chiefs were on a return trip home from Akure when they were attacked by assailants.

“Police received a distress call at about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 that gunmen shot at one Toyota Corolla car while on motion around Ago Yeye, on Owo/Ikare Road,’’ police spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, stated.

“A bullet hit the driver in the head and the vehicle came to a halt, the other occupants numbering about four (identities unknown) were whisked into the bush while the driver was abandoned.

“The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition,’’ Odunlami added.

The police spokesperson stated also that police, local hunters and vigilantes in the area were combing the bush to rescue the victims and arrest of the assailants. (NAN)

