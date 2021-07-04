Police confirm kidnap of 8 person in Zaria, Kaduna state 

July 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Police Command in Kaduna State on confirmed the kidnap of eight person at the  National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, in  Zaria town of the state.


The Command’s  Public , ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement issued on in Kaduna.


Jalige said, in the early hours of at about 1.30 am, suspected in large number attacked a Divisional Police Headquarters, in Saye area of  Zaria .


“In  an attempt to overrun the officers  on , they met a stiff resistance as there  was heavy exchange of between the and the police personnel on .


“Unfortunately as at the same period, some groups of  were attacking the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters at same Saye, of which eight persons were and taken to an unknown ,” said.


disclosed that 23 empty shells and three  live GPMG ammunitions, as well as 34 empty shells of 7.62x39mm ammunitions, were recovered from the scene.


said efforts had intensified to rescue the abducted persons. ()

