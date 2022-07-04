Police confirm kidnap of 2 catholic Reverend fathers in Edo

Edo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of two Catholic Reverend fathers from Central Senatorial District on Benin-Auchi Expressway between Ehor and Iruekpen areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.The Catholic priests are Rev. Fr. Udo Peter and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh.“This is to confirm the kidnap of two Catholic Reverend Fathers, Rev. Fr. Udo Peter of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Uromi and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha, in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.He said that Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, dispatched police operatives to the area.

He said the police would carry out aggressive and well-coordinated manhunt in arresting the kidnappers and rescuing of the Rev. Fathers unhurt.He solicited for the cooperation of the public by giving information to the Police and other sister security agencies in policing the state. (NAN)

