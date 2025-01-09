Police confirm kidnap of 2 Catholic nuns in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the kidnap of two Catholic nuns allegedly kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified unknown gunmen along Ufuma

By Monday Ajogun

The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the kidnap of two Catholic nuns allegedly kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified unknown gunmen along Ufuma Road, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the kidnap incident in a statement issued in Onitsha and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Ikenga noted that the incident happened on Tuesday evening when the nuns were returning from a vocational service meeting in Ogboji.

The police spokesperson explained that the a Joint Security operation was already ongoing for the possible rescue of the two victims.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Nnaghe Itam, alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations visited the scene for a spot assessment.

He stated that the command was already working with some clues for the possible arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victims.

Ikenga said that further details shall be communicated. (NAN)