Police confirm kidnap case in Osun

The Police Command in Osun on Monday confirmed a case of kidnapping at Osu Akure-Ilesa highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Osu is in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun.

NAN learnt  that though several passengers were said to been kidnapped in the incident which occurred at about 7:30 pm on Saturday, the police said only one person was reported abducted.

Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, said she could  only confirm that one person  was kidnapped highway.

According to Opalola, one Okunade Rebecca  reported that her husband, who boarded a vehicle from Akure, called to inform her that he had been abducted by gunmen.

” One Okunade Rebecca of Panada Ikire reported at Osu Divisional Headquarters that on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at about 7:40pm,  she received a phone call from her husband, Okunade Yinka, that he boarded a commercial bus from Akure.

” On getting to  Osu-Ife express road  by Akere junction, unknown gunmen stopped their vehicle  and he was kidnapped.

” A combined team of operatives of the  police and local hunters commenced intensive manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt,” Opalola said.(NAN)

