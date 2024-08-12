Police confirm IED explosion at APP secretariat in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Action Peoples Party (APP)

By Desmond Ejibas

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Action Peoples Party (APP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The explosion occurred around 1 a.m. on Monday, causing significant damage on the building.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no lives were lost in the incident.

She said that the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit had been deployed to sweep the scene.

“We are aware of the explosion at APP secretariat and our bomb unit has been dispatched to ascertain what happened.

“No life was lost and investigation is underway.

“We will share the findings with the public soon,” she confirmed.

The police image maker said that Police Commissioner in Rivers, Olatunji Disu, and his management team also visited the scene to assess the damage.

Iringe-Koko told NAN that the investigation was still ongoing and promised to provide findings once concluded. (NAN)