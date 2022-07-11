Police confirm gunmen attack on Osun LP governorship candidate’s residence

Police in Osun confirmed on Monday in Osogbo that gunmen attacked the residence of Mr Lasun Yusuf, Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

SP Yemisi Opalola police’s spokesperson in Osun said unspecified number of gunmen attacked the residence in the early hours of Monday.

She said the assailants shot at Lasun’s building, but could not gain access before security operatives attached to the candidate chased them away.

She added that the attack was reported at the Ilobu Police Station and the Divisional Police Officer was at the scene of the attack to assess the situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LP candidate, a former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, had earlier told newsmen that gunmen attacked his residence at about 1a.m.

He said the attack lasted for 20 minutes and that his security details were able to repel the assailants without recording any casualty.

“At about 1 a.m., my house was attacked; the evidence is very prominent, my building is riddled with bullets.

“In the last three governorship debates we have had, I have never attacked anybody on how to govern Osun.

“Unfortunately, this attack, to my surprise lasted for about 20 minutes. We have evidence of those that actually carried out the attack.

“The police have been to my house to assess the situation and the evidence gathered had been handed over to the police,’’ he said. (NAN)

